HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - Seniors got the chance to display their sense of style on Valentine’s Day.

Cano Health in Hialeah hosted a fashion show for its elderly patients to showcase their creativity and care for one another.

The event brought together seniors who aren’t able to celebrate Valentines with a partner.

“I remember my husband, died four years ago, but I love my day, my children, my grandchildren and every family in Cuba and here,” Nilda Lopez said.

For seniors at Cano Health, the occasion showed how much they care for their friends in a fun and festive way.

