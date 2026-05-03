SWEETWATER, FLA. (WSVN) - A celebration of hope and healing welcomed hundreds of cancer survivors at Dolphin Mall for the Cancer Survivorship Celebration

The Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center hosted the event on Saturday.

The event welcomed more than 600 guests and honored over 150 survivors, many of whom shared their personal inspirational stories.

“In a way, it’s sad to see so many people that are survivors, but it’s wonderful that they are surviving, and I know that there’s a big effort being made to do more research to make it better and cure a lot of these illnesses,” said cancer survivor Leon Efronson

The celebration also aimed to raise awareness of the mental and financial challenges that cancer survivors experience.

“It’s a great day because we’re out of the clinic, we’re celebrating the milestones that our survivors and their families have had,” said Sylvester Survivorship and Support Care Institute Director Frank J. Penedo.

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