MIAMI (WSVN) - Broward Sheriff’s Office detectives went all the way to Miami to find a man who, they said, stole a luxury car in Broward County.

According to investigators, City of Miami Police officers spotted a black Mercedes-Benz that had been reported stolen and stopped the driver in the area of Biscayne Boulevard and 32nd Street, Tuesday morning.

Detectives said the subject bailed out of the vehicle.

BSO’s Burglary Apprehension Team located the driver hiding under a trailer nearby.

Officials said he was also wanted on an outstanding warrant.

