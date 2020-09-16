Broward, Dade teachers call for strict enforcement of COVID-19 guidelines upon classroom return

(WSVN) - As Miami-Dade and Broward schools consider plans to bring students back to classrooms, some teachers have expressed their concerns.

Leaders from United Teachers of Dade and the Broward Teachers Union called on administrators in both districts to implement and enforce strict COVID-19 protocols and guidelines.

They have a list of demands, including enforcing social distancing, daily health screenings and limiting class sizes.

“There has been no, zero social distancing taken care of in our school sites,” Broward Teachers Union President Anna Fusco said. “We don’t know if we’re gonna have desks three feet, six feet. We don’t know how many students will be in our classrooms. We do not know how many students will be walking in the halls.”

“Once schools reopen, they are not going to allow parents to come in under the guise of ‘we are in a pandemic,’ but yet they’re going to crowd kids in a classroom,” United Teachers of Dade President Karla Hernandez-Mats said. “They’re not going to have the things that are needed to keep our hygiene and sanitize.”

Both Miami-Dade and Broward schools have proposed reopening on Oct. 5 pending school board approval.

