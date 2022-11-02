AVENTURA, FLA. (WSVN) - - Brigtline’s plan to expand is on track. A new station being developed in Aventura will be key to the company’s future in Florida.

Anyone who has been to Aventura knows that traffic is a problem, but officials with Brightline said that they will soon open a station in the area and it will be a game changer.

The Brightline station in Aventura is moving closer to completion.

On Wednesday, the president of Brightline, Patrick Goddard, gathered with city and county leaders to celebrate the project and acknowledge all those who made it possible.

“This is going to provide access from Aventura into Miami in about 15 minutes,” Goddard said.

The station that’s expected to open at end of the year is located between West Dixie Highway and Northeast 26th Avenue just north of Interstate 95. Not only will it get people to Miami quickly, the train also makes stops in Fort Lauderdale, Boca, West Palm Beach, and next year, to Orlando.

“This is going to be a game changer for the community of Aventura and the surrounding neighborhoods, you know, anybody who lives 5 or 10 miles of this station is going to change their lives,” Goddard said.

“When you have more people that need to be mobile, and there’s no option, this is your option,” said Miami-Dade District 4 Commissioner Sally Heyman. “We’re going to get them in Tri-County moving around.”

A set date for the Aventura Brightline station has not been announced, but officials plan to announce the opening of the new station soon.

