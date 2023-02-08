NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews have transported a boy and a woman to the hospital after they were struck by a vehicle in Northwest Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the single-vehicle crash in the area of Northwest 186th Street and 67th Avenue, at around 5:50 p.m., Wednesday.

7SkyForce hovered above several police cruisers and rescue vehicles at the intersection where the crash took place.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the driver of a black Volkswagen SUV was exiting the Amscot location along 67th Avenue and was attempting to make a right turn onto eastbound 186th Street when they struck the pedestrians.

Investigators said the boy was traveling on a non-motorized scooter.

Paramedics airlifted both victims to Ryder Trauma Center in unknown conditions.

The driver of the SUV remained at the scene.

It remains unclear who had the right of way, as FHP detectives continue to investigate the crash.

