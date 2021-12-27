WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating a deadly discovery in a West Miami-Dade neighborhood.

According to Miami-Dade Police, an anonymous person called to report a body floating in a lake in the area of Northwest 87th Avenue and Park Boulevard, shortly before 10:30 a.m. on Monday.

Police divers responded to the scene and removed the body from the water.

7News cameras captured officers parked on the side of the road and the body covered by a yellow tarp.

Further details about what led up to the person’s death were not immediately known, as police attempt to determine what happen.

