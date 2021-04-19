Body found after mobile home catches fire in NW Miami-Dade

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating after firefighters found a body inside of a mobile home that caught fire in Northwest Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the blaze in the area of Northwest Eighth Avenue and 98th Street, just after 10 a.m., Monday.

Investigators said, once crews were able to put out the flames and search through what was left of the trailer, they found the body.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.