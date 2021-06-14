MIAMI (WSVN) - It’s a stunning sight off the South Florida coast. A monster whale showed off for a group of boaters.

A trip on the water took an exciting turn for Larry Manfredi and his buddies off the South Florida coast on Sunday!

Manfredi and friends were boating far offshore, looking for rare birds you can only see at sea. But their eyes turned from sky-watching to the water, when they spotted this!!

“We were looking for some other birds, and we put fish oil in the water to attract birds. And we waited, and looked, and one friend looked and said ‘I see a whale!'” Manfredi said.

Off in the distance, there was a rare site for even the most experienced mariners.

That massive mammal breaking the surface is a sperm whale ..

“Oh yeah, we got video of the head of the sperm whale! He’s going! he’s gone!”

Fifteen miles off the South Miami-Dade coast, in waters around 2,500 feet deep, the show on the water was stunning to witness!

“So we took the boat over there and got close and we took great looks at it and took video and we were all in shock,” Manfredi said. “Hard to believe we can see a sperm whale off Florida!”

If you were to dive into the water and get up close, this is what you would find…

Sperm whales can grow to be up to 60 feet long and weigh up to 120,000 pounds..

The video from the BBC shows you the size difference: man versus whale.

“For me I was like, ‘I’m good, I don’t need to see any more birds today. We got the whale,” Manfredi said.

As for these novice whale watchers, this is one day out on the water they won’t soon forget!

“It was a once in a lifetime experience for me, and everyone else on the boat for that matter,” Manfredi said.

