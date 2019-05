MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A boat washed up on shore in Miami Beach.

Instagram video posted by OnlyInDade showed the vessel stuck on the sand near Eden Rock.

Authorities said the boat washed ashore with 13 passengers on board, Saturday night.

The owner will now have to foot the bill to have it removed.

