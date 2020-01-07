Bloomingdale’s at The Falls to close after 35 years

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Bloomingdale’s has announced that it will close its location at The Falls.

According to a statement, the store will go out of business on Saturday.

“We are proud to have served our customers and the Miami community for the past 35 years,” the company said.

Bloomingdale’s hopes its customers will continue to shop at its other stores as well as online.

The Bloomingdale’s outlet store at Dolphin Mall and full line store at Aventura Mall will remain open.

