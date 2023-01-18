MIAMI (WSVN) - Public works crews have mopped up a watery mess in downtown Miami.

Miami-Dade Water and Sewer officials said a private contractor struck a water main at Biscayne Boulevard and Northeast First Street.

Water was seen spilling onto the streets, Wednesday afternoon, forcing traffic in the area to be shut down.

Crews remained on the scene into the night to clean things up.

The road has since reopened.

