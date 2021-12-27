MIAMI (WSVN) - Police are investigating after a bicyclist was fatally struck in a hit-and-run in Miami.

In the aftermath of the deadly crash, a surveillance camera showed the victim in the street, his bicycle in pieces.

A neighbor then enters the picture a short time later, and tries to direct traffic away from the area.

City of Miami Police responded to the scene along Northwest 12th Avenue and 51st Street at around 6:45 a.m., Monday.

According to authorities, the bicyclist was traveling westbound when he was hit by a vehicle traveling south.

“I heard a loud noise, I looked out the window, and I see the man on the floor,” said Jisela Torres.

Torres said she also saw her neighbor desperately trying to help, waving drivers away from the victim in the street, at one point having to hop back onto the sidewalk to avoid getting hit himself.

“My neighbor was there stopping people, and another car just came and hit him again,” said Torres.

She said two vehicles hit the bicyclist and neither driver bothered to stop.

“The second vehicle could have stopped and said, ‘I didn’t see, I’m sorry,’ but no, they just kept going, too,” said Torres.

The victim, who was not identified but is said to be in his 40s, was transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center where he succumbed to his injuries.

Police believe the vehicle involved in the initial crash is a 2014 to 2016 black Nissan Rogue.

It should have heavy damage in the front as a result of the crash.

“Senseless,” said Torres.

Torres hopes the public will help find the driver who hit a man and left him dying in the street, steps from her home.

“Please come forward because that is somebody’s somebody, and it hurts me, and it’s not even my family, but please come forward,” said Torres.

Two other homeowners came forward with surveillance video of the impact and have turned in the clips to Miami Police.

If you have any information on this fatal hit-and-run, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

