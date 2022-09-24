MIAMI (WSVN) - Rescue crews rushed a man to the hospital after he was struck by a Brightline train while riding a bicycle in Miami.

City of Miami Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the crash in the area of Northeast 20th Street and Second Avenue, at around 2:50 p.m., Saturday.

Paramedics transported the victim to Ryder Trauma Center, where he is listed in critical condition.

The crash remains under investigation.

