MIAMI SHORES, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida college student shared video footage of a thief who stole his laptop, Monday.

The Barry University medical student was studying at the school library before he went downstairs to get a bit to eat, but when he returned, his laptop was gone.

The thief sat next to the victim before he left his study area.

A surveillance video showed someone snatching the laptop and placing it in their backpack before briefly looking around.

The victim, who wished to remain anonymous, said he has seen the thief around the campus before.

“He’s been seen in other buildings in the school before,” said the student. “Not really talking to anybody, but entering and exiting through back doors.”

His laptop was not only monetarily valuable, but it also held his notes for an upcoming exam.

“It was a $2,500 computer,” said the student. “It was important to me because I have a licensing exam coming up in about two weeks. I had a lot of important school work and learning tools on [the laptop] that I needed to prepare for that exam.”

The victim shared his experience and the video in hopes of someone recognizing the person who stole his laptop.

Officials from Barry University released the following statement:

“We are aware of this one isolated incident and are working closely with Miami Shores police to identify and apprehend the individual who is responsible.”

If you have any information on the crime, the student asks you to call the Miami Shores Police Department or contact the school.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.