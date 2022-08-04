MIAMI (WSVN) - Some South Florida children received medical support and new hairstyles as they prepare to head back to the classroom.

The nonprofit Angels for Humanity and the Caleb and Calder Sloan’s Awesome Foundation teamed up on Thursday for a health and wellness fair in Overtown to ensure students are ready for the first day of classes.

The annual event offers health and dental screenings, as well as arts and crafts and other activities.

“They’ll be getting their hair braids; the boys will be getting haircuts. We have stations outside for them to do arts and crafts. We have all kinds of activities for them outside, and of course, a DJ,” said Judith Joseph, the founder of Angels for Humanity. “We are blessed to be a blessing to others, so this is a labor of love.”

Each child also received a free backpack loaded with school supplies.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.