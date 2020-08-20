Aventura cops shot at in Hallandale Beach after following reckless driver; 2 in custody

HALLANDALE BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Aventura Police officers came under fire after a reckless driver they were following crashed in Hallandale Beach, prompting a search that ended with two men in custody, officials said.

According to Aventura Police, the officers were on Biscayne Boulevard near Aventura Mall when they spotted a red sedan in front of them. Investigators said the driver of that car appeared to notice the officers and suddenly took off.

The officers followed the motorist as he drove recklessly while heading northbound along U.S. 1. Shortly after, police said, the vehicle crashed into the median across from Gulfstream Park.

Investigators said two men inside the vehicle got out and took off running near Southeast Ninth Street. While on the run, police said, one of them fired shots at the officers, but no one was hurt.

Both men were taken into custody and checked out by paramedics for possible injuries.

Police were able to recover one firearm at the scene.

The scene has since been cleared.

Police said they are attempting to determine why the men took off in the first place.

