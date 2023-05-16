MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami-Dade Police and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to a reported suspicious package aboard a JetBlue flight at Miami International Airport.

JetBlue Flight 2892 was taxiing on the tarmac, preparing for its journey to New York City, when authorities received a call regarding a potential threat involving a suspicious package. A specialized bomb squad was promptly dispatched to the scene to conduct an investigation.

The aircraft, carrying 144 passengers, was subsequently directed to the penalty box area as a precautionary measure.

Officials confirmed that all individuals were removed from the plane so authorities could do a sweep of the aircraft.

The flight eventually arrived at John F. Kennedy International Airport after about a three-hour delay.

At present, the circumstances surrounding the call and the outcome of the investigation remain unknown.

