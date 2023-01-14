MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - At least four drivers encountered tire trouble along a busy Miami Gardens roadway.

The motorists had to pull over after their tires went flat along Northwest 27th Avenue, near 211th Street, Friday night.

The drivers said the blowouts happened after they ran over an exposed manhole cover.

“I was driving past 211th Street on Northwest 27th Avenue, and passing through with my Mercedes, I don’t know whatever was on the ground, but it pierced two tires. I had my two right tires went flat,” said driver Alexander Itua.

The manhole, locate in the right lane on Northwest 27th Avenue, was blocked with safety cones as public works crews patched it.

