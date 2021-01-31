At least 3 hospitalized after shooting in South Beach

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Gunfire tore through a busy section of South Beach, sending at least three people to the hospital, police said.

Miami Beach Police and Fire Rescue units have responded to the scene of the shooting along the 700 block of Washington Street, Sunday night.

Responding officers found two victims suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

UPDATE: A third victim was located nearby and is being transported to hospital as well. TRAFFIC: Washington Avenue closed between 6 to 9 Street. — Miami Beach Police (@MiamiBeachPD) February 1, 2021

Shortly after, officials said, officers located a third victim near the scene.

Paramedics have transported all three victims to an area hospital in unknown conditions.

Police have shut down Washington Avenue between Sixth and Ninth Streets. They urge drivers to avoid the area.

Officials have not provided details about a possible gunman, as they continue to investigate.

