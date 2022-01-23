SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - At least two cars were struck by gunfire along the Florida Turnpike in Southwest Miami-Dade, authorities said.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, someone inside a vehicle opened fire at random cars along the southbound lanes near Southwest 184th Street, Saturday evening,

FHP units responded to the scene just after 6:30 p.m.

Investigators confirmed a red Nissan Altima and a blue Honda Accord were struck.

No one was hurt.

Authorities are now searching for the shooter.

If you have any information on this incident or the gunman’s whereabouts, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

