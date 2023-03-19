MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - At least one person was killed and eight others, including at least three children, were taken to the hospital after they were incolved in a violent crash along the Florida Turnpike in Miami Gardens.

Florida Highway Patrol and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the multi-vehicle crash near County Line Road, at around 8 p.m., Saturday.

Just after 11 p.m., a traffic camera captured backed-up traffic near the scene of the crash.

Investigators said one of the vehicles involved crashed into a guardrail head-on.

Paramedics transported the surviving victims to area hospital in unknown conditions.

The crash remains under investigation.

