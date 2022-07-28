HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - After an hours long standoff with the Hialeah Police Department, a man finally surrendered.

7Skyforce hovered over the scene, where police have been negotiating with the suspect to surrender for several hours, Thursday.

The man was seen going in and out of a house, while on the phone, in the area of 30 East 53rd Terrace Thursday afternoon.

At some point, at around 5 p.m., he was outside speaking face to face with officers, who tried to approach him, but he fled into the home and slammed the door closed.

He is possibly connected with another crime, involving a truck police believe was being driven by 34-year-old David Rodriguez and was caught on camera in Pembroke Pines purposely backing into a parked SUV.

The SUV he rammed into is believed to be his ex-fiance’s vehicle, which sustained $20,000 worth of damage.

The subject has also been seen going in and out of a similar truck with rear-end damage, parked at the house.

Police have set up a perimeter and are urging people to stay inside their homes and away from their windows.

Residents told 7News that their power has been cut. According to Florida Power and Light, they were asked by local law enforcement to disconnect power to a home.

Rodriguez lives at the home in Hialeah that police have surrounded.

There is no confirmation from police currently if the barricaded subject is in fact Rodriguez.

In the midst of this investigation, parents began to panic because there is a daycare in the middle of the area that was locked down.

“Even though I knew my daughter was OK, because she was like OK, it’s like the feeling that you don’t know what is going on, and you don’t know what’s happening,” said a parent. “I feel better.”

Many of those children have since been reunited with their parents.

Back at the home, police said it is surrounded, and the man is alone. Their goal is to have a peaceful surrender.

“Upon police arrival, we did identify a male armed with a rifle who immediately retreated into the residence,” said HPD officer Jose Torres. “We know right now that the male is alone and is currently contained by our SWAT personnel and is currently in contact with our crisis negotiators. The idea for this is to have a peaceful resolve, and we expect this individual to comply, and just basically walk himself out, hands up, so we can get the assistance and help this male deserves and needs.”

According to Hialeah Police, the suspect peacefully surrendered.

The area of Palm Avenue to East Third Avenue as well as East 52nd Street to 54th Street are all blocked for public access until further notice. Drivers are advised to seek alternate routes.

