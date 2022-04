MIAMI (WSVN) - The Archbishop of Miami celebrated Easter vigil Mass on Holy Saturday.

The Mass was held at the Cathedral of Saint Mary in Miami.

During the service, Archbishop Thomas Wenski welcomed new Catholics into the church.

More than 200 people were baptized throughout the Archdiocese of Miami on the day before Easter.

