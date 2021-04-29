Appointments no longer needed at county-run drive-thru vaccination sites in Miami-Dade

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Appointments are no longer needed to receive a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at any county-run drive-thru location in Miami-Dade County.

County officials on Thursday said this applies to the vaccination sites at Tropical Park, Zoo Miami and Homestead Sports Complex.

However, those seeking a faster registration process once they arrive are encouraged to reserve a spot online. For more information, click here.

Anyone with questions and concerns about the coronavirus can call the Florida Department of Health’s 24-hour hotline at 1-866-779-6121.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.