MIAMI SHORES, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida Catholic school achieved a major milestone and celebrated it with a huge birthday gift.

7News cameras captured students at St. Rose of Lima Catholic School in Miami Shores singing with joy as they celebrated their school’s 75th anniversary and a generous donation to mark the occasion.

Sunbeam Development & Television CEO Andrew Ansin donated $75,000 from the Ansin Foundation to ensure the school thrives for many more decades to come.

“This school is doing a great job of education. The kids are being taught good values, good education. and it’s just really very hard to find good schools in the northeast part of Miami-Dade County so anything we can do to support them, we’re there,” he said.

For his part, Ansin enjoyed the performance put on by the students at the school following the major announcement.

“Oh it’s exciting. they’re happy, they’re waving, they’re smiling, singing. It’s very fulfilling,” he said.

The school opened in 1951 and since then, it’s served as a shining example of a quality education.

For Dr. Stephen Brown, the school principal, it’s a birthday gift that will be put to good use.

“We’re celebrating our 75th anniversary and that’s a big deal for our school community. So to receive the generosity of a check of this size from the Ansin Foundation is just going to allow us to continue our mission and vision for many years to come,” said Brown.

Ansin said he is glad to provide the check as the issue of education is one that is personal for him. He said his goal is to see more high-quality schools open for families to have a multitude of options in the area.

“It’s very personal. Our co-president of television, his kids went here. A lot of people who work at Channel 7 are in the neighborhood so we very much know it’s important for attracting and maintaining a good labor force, good employees, that there’s good schools in the area, probably the most important thing,” said Ansin.

Paul Magnes, the co-president and general manager at Sunbeam Television, reflected on his children’s time at the school and said this donation will help make a difference.

“Having my son come to school here and my two daughters, it’s just such a special place and to have the Ansin Foundation in our community making a difference for all of us is really a special thing for all of us,” said Magnes.

Officials at the school said this generous donation will help fund the next 75 years.

“So a gift of this size will certainly help us provide additional resources and materials that they need to reach the goals that they’re called to serve in the future.”

This donation fits with the Ansin Foundation’s larger goal of providing enriching educational opportunities for young people in the community.

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