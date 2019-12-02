Amazon revs up Cyber Monday at South Florida facility

OPA-LOCKA, FLA. (WSVN) - Cyber Monday has holiday shoppers surfing through online deals galore, especially on Amazon.

7News toured one of Amazon’s facilities in Opa-Locka with a look at how employees are taking on the busiest holiday shopping day of the year.

Shoppers who didn’t want to get caught in the middle of Black Friday drama wait until Cyber Monday specifically to buy every item on their list, and Amazon is waiting for customers to flock online to buy those items.

Cyber Monday is like the Super Bowl for Amazon, who said they have thousands of employees working around the clock to get their packages to their front door as soon as they click purchase.

In 2018, Cyber Monday was Amazon’s largest shopping day in its history with this year’s Black Friday being its largest ever.

Amazon said they expect to continue that trend Monday with some massive deals catered to their customers.

“This place is basically the North Pole. We have thousands of deals today at amazon.com/cybermonday, and it ranges from everything,” Amazon spokesperson Saige Kolpack said, “so toys, electronics, luxury beauty, fashions, sports, outdoors, whatever you’re looking for, you’re sure to get your gift list done basically today.”

If you can’t purchase anything today and still want to hold out, there will still be holiday deals between now and the holidays.

