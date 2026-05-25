MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - Travelers were allowed to return to two terminals at Miami International Airport after an unattended bag triggered an evacuation, airport officials said.

In an X post Monday morning, an MIA spokesperson wrote that part of the North and Central Terminals “prior to the security checkpoints” were temporarily cleared out”out of an abundance of caution.”

A picture sent in to 7News on Monday morning showed part of one of the terminals cordoned off with yellow crime scene tape.

According to the Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office, the evacuations affected Gates 11 to 19.

MIA officials said MDSO’s Bomb Disposal Unit responded, checked out the bag and gave the all clear.

Traffic in and out of the airport was also affected, causing delays on both the arrivals and departures levels.

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