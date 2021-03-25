All clear given after suspicious package found outside Miami park

MIAMI (WSVN) - City of Miami Police have given the all clear after they investigated a suspicious package that was left outside of a park, leading to the closure of a busy roadway.

Miami Police’s Bomb Squad responded to the scene in front of Antonio Maceo Park, in the area of Northwest 51st Avenue and Seventh Street, just after 4:20 p.m., Thursday.

7SkyForce HD hovered above a bomb squad officer in full gear as he knelt near the package. A robot could be seen several feet away.

Police shut down Northwest Seventh Street between 50th and 55th streets. They also closed westbound lanes along Northwest 48th Avenue near Eighth Street while they investigated.

The roadways have since reopened to traffic.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.