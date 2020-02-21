Alfredo Ramirez sworn in as Miami-Dade Police director

CORAL GABLES, FLA. (WSVN) - Alfredo “Freddy” Ramirez has been sworn in as director of the Miami-Dade Police Department.

He was officially sworn-in Friday at the Miami Herbert Business School, Storer Auditorium, at the University of Miami, as the head of one of the largest police departments in the country.

Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez announced his selection of Ramirez in January, just weeks after Juan Perez announced his retirement.

“Director Ramirez will apply his vision to the department,” former Miami-Dade PD director Perez said. “He will place his stamp in every area of the department while being inclusive of all the others so that he continues to build on the greatness of this agency.”

Ramirez has been with the department for more than two decades.

He rose through the ranks and spent the last two years as deputy director.

“I’m just very fortunate and honored, and I accept the responsibility, and I acknowledge the overwhelming responsibility I have on my shoulders,” Ramirez said.

Ramirez said he’s planning to build on what his predecessors have accomplished, while also making some changes of his own.

“Yes, I’ll be doing a reorganization just to do the next evolution of the department like every director does,” Ramirez said, “and it will be coming out soon.”

The Miami-Dade Police Department is eventually becoming a sheriff’s office with an elected leader instead of an appointed leader, among various other changes.

When asked how he felt about that change, Ramirez said he’s just focused on the present.

