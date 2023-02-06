MIAMI (WSVN) - Historic homes were restored and reopened in Liberty City.

County leaders held a ribbon cutting ceremony at the affordable housing complex that actually dates all the way back to 1953, Monday.

It’s a moment filled with special meaning for those who grew up here.

“This is who ported me, this is the area that ported me,” said Keon Hardemon, District 3 commissioner. “It taught me the importance of place, pride. It taught me that a kid from Liberty City can be anything he wanted to be.”

The homes are named after James E. Scott, the first administrator of the Liberty Square Public Housing Development.

