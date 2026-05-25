MIAMI (WSVN) - A local Goodwill manufacturer is making a colorful contribution for the nation’s fallen soldiers.

Most people know Goodwill for its thrift stores, but there’s a good chance the American flag they may own was made at its manufacturing division in Miami.

The workers at this location sew the U.S. flags that are seen flying across the country on Memorial Day.

Inside the manufacturing center, workers have spent the days leading up to the holiday cutting, stitching and preparing flags that will be seen across homes, ceremonies and military funerals.

And for those making them, the work carries a deeper meaning.

“It’s a great day because we’re one of the three nonprofit agencies that make the internment flags for soldiers that died in war, so it’s very meaningful,” said VP of Manufacturing Eduardo Dominguez.

Goodwill South Florida produces thousands of flags every day, including flags for Veterans Affairs, Miami-Dade County and the United States military.

However, the facility does more than just make flags. It also creates opportunities for people with disabilities, providing many of them with a career, community and a sense of purpose.

“We have an AbilityOne program, which is a federal program, where to be on the procurement list, we hire and train folks with disabilities or barriers to work,” said Dominguez.

From the embroidery machine that stitches the stars, to the sewing operators who assemble each flag by hand, quality is everything, Dominguez said, because one day some of these flags will be draped over the coffins of fallen service members.

“We pride ourselves with quality, because it’s draped over the coffin, people look at that as a symbol of bravery and sacrifice,” said Dominguez.

Employees said they take pride in every flag that leaves the building.

Lucien Joseph, who has worked at the Miami center for over a decade, said the job has given him stability, confidence and a second family, and he’s proud to honor those who made the ultimate sacrifice.

“I love it, I love working here, because when you work at Goodwill, you feel better and your mind is secure,” he said.

And, as Americans honor the men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice, the people inside the Miami facility said they’re honored to play a small part in helping the country remember.

“Memorial Day is an event, every American remembers how the American citizens sacrificed their lives for this country,” said Joseph.

A symbol of freedom, made in South Florida and carried with pride this Memorial Day.

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