MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews have taken nine people to the hospital from Miami International Airport after they became ill during a flight that was heading to Central Florida.

Miami-Dade Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the airport, Saturday evening.

The victims’ Frontier Airlines flight had taken off from San Juan, Puerto Rico and was en route to Orlando when people began to feel sick. It was then diverted to MIA.

According to an MDFR official, paramedics treated eight members of the crew and a passenger that were feeling dizzy before transporting them to area hospitals.

