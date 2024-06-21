NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Eight dogs were dropped off in battered cages outside the Humane Society of Greater Miami in North Miami Beach, drawing concerns for their well-being.

The cute and curious canines are receiving the medical care they need at the Humane Society’s facility, located at 16101 W Dixie Hwy, after they were abandoned on its doorstep on Friday morning.

“Four puppies and four adults that were in terrible, terrible condition,” said Jossie Aguirre, the Executive Director at the Humane Society of Greater Miami.

The Humane Society said the dogs were left in the scorching South Florida heat in what they described as “battered cages”.

Aguirre said her staff immediately sprang into action to prioritize the safety and well-being of the abandoned dogs, providing them with necessary care within the shelter’s facilities.

“The dogs were not in good shape at all. They were very scared, they were sick,” said Aguirre. “They are in our quarantine building right now, healing from the issues that they had.”

The dogs are being quarantined and kept away from the public so they can get some much-needed TLC.

Staff members don’t know the gender of all the dogs yet, but they know that one of them is the mother.

“Truly it looks like they were a backyard breeder, from the condition that they came in,” said Aguirre. “They should have tried to rehome them with friends or family first and foremost. That’s always what we tell people. If you can’t keep your dog, try to rehome them through your contacts.”

According to the Humane Society, abandonment is a growing issue across all of South Florida.

“It is very expensive to have animals. Some people don’t plan for the acquisition of an animal, and they don’t treat it like a family member,” said Aguirre.

The Humane Society said several other facilities are maxed out and can’t take any more dogs in.

“We are full to capacity, as is every other shelter in Miami right now,” said Aguirre. “So we don’t have the space or the manpower, truly, to care for more animals at this time.”

The Humane Society states all facilities are in need of help, either through donations or people willing to adopt or foster.

As for the eight dogs that were dropped off without a care, the Humane Society is confident they will all go to a good home, at the right time.

“It’s probably going to be anywhere from three weeks to a month before they are ready, simply because they have to heal from everything that they have, and then we have to assess their behavior,” said Aguirre.

Meanwhile, Miami-Dade Animal Services said it is temporarily closing its animal intake from Saturday until Wednesday, July 10, due to overcapacity, which is depleting their resources.

If you are looking to give a dog a forever home you can call the Miami-Dade Animal Services at 305-884-1101 or the Humane Society of Greater Miami at 305-696-0800.

The humane society is asking for the community’s help with adoption and fostering opportunities for these dogs.

More information can be found on their website at www.humanesocietymiami.org or by contacting info@humanesocietymiami.org.

