77-year-old woman with Alzheimer’s missing from Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police need help in their search for 77-year-old Gladys Sequeira, a woman with Alzheimer’s who went missing from Miami.

According to police, she was last seen at home at 2721 NW 11th Ave., at 5:20 p.m., Wednesday.

We need assistance locating missing 77 yr old Gladys Sequeira who was last seen today, 1/20/21 at approx 5:20 p.m., in the area of 2712 N.W. 11 Ave. She was last seen wearing a hot pink sweater. If you know her whereabouts please call 305-603-6300 or 305-579-6111. pic.twitter.com/eq2LOFRYmG — Miami PD (@MiamiPD) January 21, 2021

Sequeira is described as standing 5 feet, 2 inches tall, weighing 145 pounds, and having brown-gray hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a hot pink sweater.

If you have any information regarding Sequeira’s whereabouts, call Miami Police Department or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

