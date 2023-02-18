SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police shave located an elderly woman who was reported missing in Southwest Miami-Dade.

According to Miami-Dade Police, 75-year-old Maria Milagros Cabrera left her home along the 9600 block of Southwest 142nd Avenue after she was involved in a verbal dispute with her family, at around 8:30 p.m., Thursday.

She stands 5 feet, 1 inch tall, weighs around 120 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a plaid button-down shirt, a white

tank top, blue jeans and black shoes.

Investigators said Cabrera was carrying a black purse at the time of her disappearance.

Just before 10 p.m. on Saturday, police confirmed she was found safe and will be reunited with her family.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.