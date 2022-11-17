MIAMI (WSVN) - A family is getting the opportunity of a lifetime in support of a boy who fights everyday to survive.

Seven-year-old Kayson Roman is getting a wish come true on board a Disney cruise.

“We are very happy. He’s happy, very happy,” said Araibis Roman, Kayson’s mother.

He and his family got a police escort to Port Miami Thursday to embark on the voyage.

It’s all thanks to an anonymous donation and the Mystic Force Foundation.

“To be able to go on this cruise, which has been a dream wish of his is just beyond words for us,” said Silvia Vanni, Mystic Force Foundation.

Kayson was diagnosed with stage 4 cancer when he was 16 months old.

After years of treatment and surgeries, Kayson’s family got the news no one wants to hear.

This past month, he relapsed with another brain tumor, and doctors said there are no more treatment options left.

Family and friends met outside their Northwest Miami-Dade home Thursday morning for a celebration and send off in a police truck fit for a hero.

North Miami Police, where Kayson was made an honorary boat captain last January, escorted him and his family to Port Miami for a Disney cruise, helping to grant Kayson’s dream wish.

“The day is perfect for family. We’re happy, everybody’s happy for Kayson,” said Lazaro Roman, Kayson’s father.

“We just want him to have fun and to be able to enjoy this time with his family, and he’s so deserving of this cruise,” Vanni said.

The cruise will last four days, making a few stops across the Caribbean before returning home.

