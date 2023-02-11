MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - A 6-year-old girl from Ukraine has arrived in South Florida for care after she was seriously hurt by a missile strike.

7News cameras captured Alisa Kulvhynska shortly after she touched down at Miami International Airport, Friday night.

Kulvhynska and her parents were in their home when it was hit by a rocket.

A translator described the parents’ account of the harrowing moments.

“A big shock to them. It was like, it’s being quiet, and then it’s hitting directly into her room, the apartment, it hit directly into her room,” said the translator. “It went silent, and then it was dark. There was screaming, and the father, he said he ran to save her, to pull her out from debris and get her some medical attention. Mom received some damages, too, so, yeah, it was a big shock.”

Kulvhynska lost one of her eyes in the attack. Doctors were able to provide some emergency treatment, but she needed better care.

The Romulus T. Weatherman Foundation teamed up with Holtz Children’s Hospital to help Kulvhynska and her family get out of Ukraine and bring her to South Florida.

The Weatherman Foundation, which helps evacuate children and families, worked to get Kulvhynska’s family from Ukraine to Warsaw, Poland — a 17-hour ambulance trip — before they made their way to the Sunshine State.

