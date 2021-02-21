55-foot yacht catches fire at Miami marina; no injuries

MIAMI (WSVN) - A fire broke out inside a 55-foot yacht at a marina in Miami.

City of Miami Fire units responded to the scene of the blaze near Northwest 23rd Avenue and 24th Avenue, Sunday.

Seventeen units at the scene were able to contain the flames using a foam truck and fireboat.

Officials said the yacht was unoccupied at the time. No one was hurt.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

