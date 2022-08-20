NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Four women and a man were killed after, authorities said, they were involved in a violent wrong-way wreck on the Palmetto Expressway in Northwest Miami-Dade that shut down all westbound lanes for hours.

Florida Highway Patrol and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the two-vehicle crash near the entrance ramp at Northwest 57th Avenue, at around 4:30 a.m., Saturday.

Two vehicles are reported to be involved.

Investigators said 30-year-old Maiky Simeon was traveling eastbound in the westbound lanes in a silver Infiniti sedan when he collided with a Honda where the victims were riding.

First responders used the Jaws of Life to extract Simeon.

“Our crews had to use the Jaws to cut out one victim that was trapped in his vehicle,” said Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Division Chief Marc Chavers. “Unfortunately, in the other vehicle there was nobody alive to be saved.”

Investigators said all five victims inside the Honda were killed instantly. They ranged in age between 18 and 25 years old.

A rescue helicopter landed on the highway, and from there, crews airlifted Simeon to Ryder Trauma Center. As of Saturday afternoon, he is listed in critical condition.

“We had to shut down the Palmetto to land the helicopter and which, in turn, one of the victims was trauma alerted to Ryder Trauma Center,” said Chavers.

Troopers are now seeking the public’s help to determine Simeon’s whereabouts before the crash.

The criminal investigation into the crash is ongoing.

The westbound lanes of State Road 826 reopened to traffic at around 11:30 a.m.

If you have any information on this crime, call FHP or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

