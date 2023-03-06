NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Two separate wrecks along Interstate 95, one in Palm Beach County and the other in Miami-Dade, sent five people to the hospital.

Florida Highway Patrol and Delray Beach Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the first crash just south of the Linton Boulevard exit, just after 4:30 a.m., Sunday.

Firefighters had to use the Jaws of Life to remove the door of a mangled Chevy Challenger and rescue the driver before taking him to the hospital with serious injuries.

At around 5:30 p.m., FHP and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of a multi-vehicle pileup along the northbound lanes near Northwest 95th Street.

Investigators said at least a dozen people were injured, but only four were transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

The crash in Northwest Miami-Dade caused a traffic backup for several hours, but all lanes have since reopened.

