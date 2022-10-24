MIAMI (WSVN) - It’s sentencing day for the men accused of beating up a couple during a local gay-pride parade.

Monday afternoon, the four men accused of attacking a gay couple during Pride weekend in Miami Beach in 2018 reached a plea agreement.

They ultimately pleaded guilty to the charges against them.

In court, all four me entered their pleas for two counts of battery with prejudice, a second-degree felony.

As part of the plea deal, the men will be on probation for five years, they have to complete community service hours and take an anger management course.

One by one they apologized to the victims who were in court Monday.

From the judge, to the attorneys, to the victims, everyone in court agreed this was a painful case.

A statement from one of those victim’s was read in court, which touched on the fact they want to give the four men a chance to make something out of their lives.

“It’s been almost five years, almost half of my time living in the United States, dealing With the fears of being myself,” said one of the victims in court, “the reason why I left my own country. Today I am taking a chance to rebuild my life, and I believe these young gentlemen to have that chance too but to remember to be remembered by new achievements and not the past.”

One of the defendants has an additional charge of assault with prejudice.

Both victims did not speak to 7News on camera when they left the courtroom.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.