NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Three people were killed and two others were taken to the hospital after two separate crashes in Hialeah Gardens and Northwest Miami-Dade less than two hours apart.

Florida Highway Patrol units responded to the scene of a wrong-way crash along West Okeechobee Road, near Northwest 117th Avenue, in Hialeah Gardens, just after 11 p.m., Monday.

Investigators said a red Hyundai sedan was traveling south in the northbound lanes when it collided head-on with a black Infiniti sedan.

Cellphone video captured the aftermath of the crash.

The woman driving the Hyundai and the man driving the Infiniti were pronounced dead at the scene. There were no passengers in their vehicles at the time of the collision.

Troopers shut down Okeechobee Road for hours while they investigated.

Then, just before 12:40 a.m. on Tuesday, officials said, three cars were involved in a violent crash along Northwest 27th Avenue, near 111th Street, near Miami Dade College’s North Campus in Northwest Miami-Dade.

Surveillance video from a nearby gas station showed lights from a car when what appeared to be debris flew across the parking lot at the time of collision.

Moments later, good Samaritans could be seen arriving to help.

Miami-Dade Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene shortly after.

Investigators said a woman was killed and two men were transported to Ryder Trauma Center.

7News cameras captured the mangled cars in the roadway.

The cars have since been towed from the scene, as cleanup efforts got underway at the gas station.

Officers shut down Northwest 27th Avenue between 111th and 113th streets while they investigated. The roadway has since reopened to traffic.

As of Tuesday afternoon, investigators have not identified those involved.

Both crashes remain under investigation.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.