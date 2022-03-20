MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Three people are recovering in the hospital after, police said, they came under fire in South Beach’s entertainment district during what is expected to be the busiest weekend of spring break this year.

Panic and fear were captured on camera as shots rang out in the area of Ocean Drive and Eighth Street, just after 12 a.m., Sunday.

“It’s bad,” said a man.

Miami Beach Police units arrived to the scene and found two victims with apparent gunshot wounds.

Paramedics transported them to Jackson Memorial Hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.

The third victim, who also suffered a gunshot wound, took themselves to Mount Sinai Medical Center, also with injuries that were not life-threatening.

Officers were seen with their guns drawn and surrounding a car. One man was seen detained.

Hours later, detectives focused on a sidewalk cafe and found a bullet casing.

“It’s supposed to be safe, and it’s supposed to be nice here,” said a man.

According to officers, the three victims who were shot are expected to be OK.

It remains unclear whether or not the man who was taken into custody was arrested or connected to the shooting.

The incident remains under investigation.

If you have any information on this shooting, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.