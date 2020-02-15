3 caught on surveillance breaking into NE Miami-Dade home

NORTHEAST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A homeowner is reeling after, she said, three burglars broke into her Northeast Miami-Dade home and got away with electronics and personal documents.

Surveillance video captured the trio climbing through a window of the home, located along Northeast 18th Avenue, and entering a toddler’s room, Friday afternoon.

All three intruders were seen wearing hoodies and covering their faces.

The video shows the perpetrators walking through the living room and other rooms in the home as they searched for items.

Homeowner Elsie Szyller said the crooks left with an Xbox and a laptop, but what concerns her most is that they also took social security cards and passports.

“Things that were taken can be easily replaced. The feeling of some random people coming in, and even the fact of just invading your home, but just the fact of them coming in through my son’s room is what makes me feel the worst,” said Szyller.

No one was inside the home at the time of the break-in.

If you have any information on this crime or recognize any of the subjects, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.