MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A police pursuit through Miami Beach ended with three subjects caught and cuffed.

Miami Beach Police units chased after a silver Dodge Challenger, Friday morning.

The pursuit came to an end when a subject crashed into another car just outside of a home.

Miami Beach Fire Rescue units treated one victim after his vehicle was struck during the pursuit.

Police say one subject tried to bail out in the area of 95th Street and Carlyle Avenue but was stopped by officers.

7Skyforce hovered above the scene as the handcuffed subjects were seen sitting on a curb.

It remains unclear what charges the subjects may face.

