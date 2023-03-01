NORTHEAST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police arrested three men in connection to a car burglary in Northeast Miami-Dade after, detectives said, the subjects crashed a stolen SUV into two unmarked police units while trying to flee, triggering a search for the subjects.

Ring surveillance video captured Miami-Dade Police officers apprehending one of the subjects, seen wearing a green hoodie, early Wednesday morning.

According to Miami-Dade Police, they received calls about a burglary in process near Northeast 191st Street and 13th Avenue.

Two undercover MDPD officers in unmarked police vehicles were in the area and responded to the robbery.

As officers approached the scene, investigators said, the stolen BMW SUV struck two unmarked police cars as they attempted to leave.

“My partner and I heard a loud crash that woke us up,” said area resident Jonathan Griffith.

The subjects fled the scene on foot while a perimeter was established, but they were eventually caught and cuffed.

Video footage showed MDPD officers taking the men away in handcuffs and placing them into police cruisers.

“We saw through our window that they arrested the guys very close to our apartment,” said Griffith. “We kept our distance and they walked them away in cuffs.”

Neighbors in the area said they are relieved to the see the arrests outside their homes.

“I was very happy to see that the police caught somebody,” said area resident Margaret Bradly Davis.

“I’m very grateful that they caught the guy very quickly today,” said Griffith said.

According to Bradly Davis, there has been a recent string of vehicle and car-part thefts in the neighborhood.

“There’s been a lot of car thefts, basically just breaking in, breaking all the windows, but there’s also catalytic converter theft,” she said. “I’m hoping maybe this is a turnaround for us where we have more police presence, because we’re unincorporated Dade County.”

Investigators searched the BMW for any evidence before it was towed away.

Two police vehicles were damaged, but no injuries were reported.

“Thank you to the police department for a job well done,” Griffith said.

Officials have not released the names of the subjects, and the charges they will face are still unknown.

