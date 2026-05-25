MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Several guests were forced to evacuate after a fire broke out at a hotel on Miami Beach, Monday morning.

Witnesses spotted flames on the roof of the Ithaca hotel at Collins Avenue and Sixth Street.

Video shows Miami Beach Fire Rescue crews responding to the fire.

About 20 guests who were staying at the hotel were safely evacuated.

The area was briefly shut down as crews put the fire under control.

No injuries were reported, and guests were allowed back inside.

Fire crews are working to determine the cause of the fire.

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