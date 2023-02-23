SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A young cancer survivor has beaten the odds at Nicklaus Children’s Hospital.

With some help from his sister, 2-year-old Obie on Wednesday rang the bell at the facility to celebrate finally being cancer-free.

The toddler received a rare diagnosis of pleuropulmonary blastoma, a type of childhood lung cancer, in February of 2022.

A year later, he is celebrating with his family, doctors and hospital staff.

The special occasion included a surprise visit from his favorite superhero, Spider-Man.

