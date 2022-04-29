MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews took two workers to the hospital after they were injured on the job at Hard Rock Stadium, authorities said.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the venue, located at 2000 Dan Marino Blvd. in Miami Gardens, after receiving a call just after 10 a.m., Friday.

Investigators said the victims suffered burns after what Hard Rock Stadium officials described as an “electrical incident.”

Paramedics airlifted the patients to area hospitals with injuries that stadium officials described as “non-life-threatening.”

It remains unclear where in the stadium the incident happened.

A stadium spokesperson issued a statement that reads in part, “We will continue to monitor the situation and have been in communication with the appropriate authorities.”

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.